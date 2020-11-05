Myeni denies receiving money from Agrizzi, mum on dealings with Mr X

Dudu Myeni has invoked her right to remain silent on dealings between her son and Mr X, but she was clear that she never received money or gifts from former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi.

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni landed herself in hot water on Thursday, for naming a protected witness Mr X, who implicated her for allegedly embezzling money from Mhlatuze Water – money that would subsequently go to the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Myeni on Wednesday invoked her right to remain silent on dealings between her son and Mr X, but she was clear that she never received money or gifts from former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi.

Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr asked Myeni: “Mr X testified at the commission that on the same day that the commission first contacted your son about Premier Attractions’ dealing with in paying Mr X company his daughter received a call from you in which you asked her why Mr X was ‘selling us out’ – can you confirm whether you made that call?”

Myeni said she did not remember making such a call.

“I don’t recall any call like that, chairperson.”

The commission is expected to charge Myeni for breaching its rules on the protection of witness Mr X but it’s continuing to attempt to get answers on instructions that she issued to him.

“Mr X’s evidence is that he didn’t even know that he was depositing into the bank account of the Jacob Zuma Foundation – were you aware that he deposited R1 million to the Jacob Zuma Foundation?”

Myeni refused to respond.

“Chairperson may I not answer this question, in case I incriminate myself.”

Hofmeyr continued to question the former board chair: “And then he made another deposit on 2 February 2016, in the amount of R800,000 to the Jacob Zuma Foundation.”

Myeni maintains that she only dealt with Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson, so she didn’t get R300,000 payments from Agrizzi – as claimed.

Myeni said it wasn't true that the foundation received cash, but companies and individuals paid for services or deposited into the foundation bank account.

Agrizzi testified that he gave Myeni R300,000 in Louis Vuitton bags every month for the former president’s foundation – but she denies this.

“Chairperson, I deny that Agrizzi gave me R300,000. I am focusing on that because it appeared that Agrizzi was right, and the sensationalisation of the media was such that I got a bribe from Bosasa. It was a very big story. I don’t want us to generalise on that particular matter.”

