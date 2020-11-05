Motshekga: We’re not too concerned about matric pass rate this year

Minister Angie Motshekga was in Soweto on Thursday morning along with Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to monitor the start of the matric final exams.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department on Thursday said it wasn't too concerned about the matric pass rate in what has been an extremely difficult academic year.

Minister Angie Motshekga was in Soweto on Thursday morning along with Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to monitor the start of the matric final exams.

A recorded number of more than a million candidates are due to sit for the combined and July and December exam session this month.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is joined by Gauteng Education MEC @Lesufi at Sekano-Ntoane High School this morning to monitor the start of Matric exams. #MatricClassof2020 pic.twitter.com/C7NHTRKTqB EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 5, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the education sector with the department having to adjust the schooling calendar while facing court challenges over the resumption of contact learning.

Motshekga thanked educators for their dedication during these trying times.

“For us to be here, under these conditions, that’s all we can ask for. Teachers were having Saturday and Sunday morning classes; everyone gave it their all.”

The minister conceded that the effects of the pandemic would have far-reaching consequences.

“As a sector, the consequences of COVID are going to be worse and we do hope that we will be able to pick up. I promise you we won’t recover next year, we won’t recover in 2023. It will take us some time.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.