Mboweni confident Munusamy will be cleared of wrongdoing by Zondo Commission

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that he was confident that former Tiso Blackstar journalist Ranjeni Munusamy would be cleared of wrongdoing by the state capture inquiry.

Munusamy was implicated by a witness before the Zondo Commission of receiving money from a Crime Intelligence slush fund.

But Mboweni told Parliament that he canvassed this with Munusamy and based on the facts before him, he believed that she would not be found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Questions for Mboweni from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who have demanded that he reverse Munusamy’s appointment.

But Mboweni has defended employing her as his political secretary – or community outreach officer – saying that she was politically well-informed, well-connected and highly qualified for the job.

"Having discussed this matter with her, and having been satisfied by her answers, I have no doubt whatsoever, that from what she told me, and I have no reason to believe that she lied to me at all, that the matters will be cleared before the commission on the basis of the information that I have now."

Mboweni said that the post wasn’t advertised, but that this was permitted in terms of the Public Service Act and regulations.

"If she was going to be found, somehow, to have committed wrongdoing, she obviously (would be) frog-marched out of my office.

"But for now, I have no reason not to work with her - she’s highly competent."

