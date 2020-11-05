Matrics with COVID-19 can write their final exams – DBE

Last month, DBE said pupils showing COVID-19 symptoms like a persistent fever would not be allowed to write the final paper this year but would be given a second chance with supplementary exams next year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Department of Health on Wednesday announced an agreement that learners who tested positive for COVID-19 would be allowed to write their matric examinations.

Last month, DBE said that pupils showing COVID-19 symptoms like a persistent fever would not be allowed to write the final paper this year but would be given a second chance with supplementary exams next year.

The Department of Basic Education and the Department of Health have just concluded an agreement this evening that will ensure that learners who test positive for COVID-19 are allowed to write the final matric examinations.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the Basic Education Department now said that candidates who tested positive and were deemed fit to write the examination would be allowed to write albeit at a different venue and under secure conditions that were in compliance with the examination regulations.

This, after it received representations from parents and learners who requested the government to review the protocols.

More than 1 million matric pupils will be writing their first exam paper on Thursday.

Minister Angie Motshekga, however, cautioned that the concessions did not mean that people should now be complacent in terms of the safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

