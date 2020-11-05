KZN Education Dept says all protocols observed as matrics write first exam

The Education Department's Barney Mthembu said they were taking all the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus during this important period.

JOHANNESBURG - As thousands of matric pupils sit for the first of their final examinations on Thursday morning, KwaZulu-Natal education officials are remembering the 70 educators who succumbed to COVID-19 this year.

The Education Department's Barney Mthembu said that they were taking all the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus during this important period.

“But in terms of COVID-19 infections, we have been informed by the Umlazi District that at Danville High School, there are some learners who are infected. But, having said that, the plan is that those learners who have been infected will have to be isolated and will need to write in isolated places and invigilated in a different way compared to other ones.”

Over 1 million matrics are writing English Paper One on Thursday after months of uncertainty, homeschooling, online learning and frustration during the hard lockdown.

Pupils and teachers are also expected to abide by social distancing measures and an isolation room has been available for pupils as a precautionary measure.

On Wednesday, the department announced that learners who tested positive for COVID-19 would be allowed to write their matric examinations contrary to what it said last month, that pupils showing COVID-19 symptoms like a persistent fever would not be allowed to write the final paper this year but would be given a second chance with supplementary exams next year.

More than 30 matric pupils in the Western Cape were among a group of teenagers who contracted the virus after visiting a popular night club.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.