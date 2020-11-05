Joemat-Pettersson to face action if implicated in fuel stock sell off - Mantashe

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was pressed during a question and answer session in the National Assembly on Wednesday to say whether any action was planned against African National Congress (ANC) MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

Joemat-Pettersson was Energy minister at the time the stock of crude oil was sold for below market price. She now chairs the police oversight committee in Parliament.

Mantashe said that the money was with his department and the fuel stock was in storage in Saldanha. But because the matter was before court, it had been decided to have that settled first.

The minister said that a court affidavit had revealed more alleged culprits and that his department was working closely with the Hawks.

"To ensure that there is traction, we continue to work closely and cooperate with the Hawks in their criminal investigation. The question of disciplinary cases in the department is an issue that will follow once we are finished with the main case. As in the affidavit, new people who are still with the department are beginning to be revealed to be culprits."

Mantashe was asked whether any action was contemplated against former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, under whose watch the sell-off took place, or whether only officials would take the fall.

"Once we’ve finished the main case, we’ll go to the details of the individuals. If Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s name is on the list of people who are culprits, we are not going to leave her out."

