Hawks vow to fight corruption after 15 held for vehicle roadworthy fraud

An official at a traffic licencing centre in Bloemfontein, a police officer and owners of driving schools were among those handcuffed in yesterday's operation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said that they would work tirelessly to clamp down on corruption as it continued to rear its ugly head in key state institutions.

Fifteen people were arrested on Wednesday in a cross-provincial operation including in Gauteng, Limpopo, Eastern and the Free State.

The priority crime investigation body said that the cases were linked to corruption, money laundering and fraud.

This was another operation that the Hawks have carried out in a matter of weeks to clamp down on people accused of being on the wrong side of the law.

It's believed that all the suspects worked together in the crime involving vehicles that weren't roadworthy.

The Hawk's Linda Steyn: "Millions are paid out every year by the Road Accident Fund because of these unroadworthy vehicles that are put through roadworthy without being roadworthy and the car has never been seen by the official before but they are issued with roadworthy certificates."

All suspects will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday while three others that have been linked to the syndicate are yet to be arrested.

