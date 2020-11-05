Gauteng residents warned to expect flooding as thunderstorm hits province

Thundershowers are expected to lash in most parts of the province on Thursday, with concerns about strong winds in some places.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are waking up to a severe thunderstorm with heavy rain that could lead to localised flooding.

Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape can also expect severe thundershowers on Thursday.

Weather forecaster Vanisha Phakula said: “We are expecting localised flooding over Gauteng and the rain will be on and off for most of the day. So, there is a band that is passing now which will give us a significant amount of rain and then we will see it again in the afternoon.”

