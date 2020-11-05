Fearing incrimination, Myeni again refuses to answer questions at Zondo Inquiry

She's declined to comment on a letter by six SAA board members who raised concern about her conduct, her disregard for fiduciary duties, and recklessness.

JOHANNESBURG - After a day of stonewalling at the state capture inquiry, former SAA board chair and delinquent director Dudu Myeni is back on the stand on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, she repeatedly stated that she would not answer questions even when it came to basic queries around her qualifications, saying that she did not want to incriminate herself.

Now she's declined to comment on a letter by six SAA board members who raised concern about her conduct, her disregard for fiduciary duties, and recklessness.

They cited the delay of a Pembroke transaction that they feared would later cost the airline R800 million.

Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr asked if she was aware of the transaction: "Because they said that it resulted in the delay of the Pembroke transaction such that the tie lines for the deliveries of the A320s was delayed by four months and they calculated the impact of that on SAA as being a cost of about R800 million and they added that then had a knock-on effect that SAA had to increase its borrowing requirements with lenders. Are you aware of that?"

Myeni responded: "May I not respond chairperson so that I don't incriminate myself?"

She's also declined to answer a question about the composition of the airline's board.

But Myeni, though, lost her cool when Hofmeyer told her that the minister took the letter seriously and went further to blame a former CEO Coleman Andrews.

"I wish the minister who spoke about it, or any other minister, would have taken the matter of the collapsing of South African Airways during the tenure of Coleman Andrews, who sold the fleet of South African Airways, putting it into the deepest challenge..."

Myeni said that she had to explain to her community and church leaders that she was not corrupt and a liar but she had been labelled all of that because of her association with former President Jacob Zuma.

She said that books had been written about them by people who did not even know the full story.

She told commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that she was respected and an award-winning businesswoman but unnamed people were defaming her, including a witness who said that he and Myeni stole and laundered millions from Mhlatuze Water when she was board chairperson there.

"One person comes there, he's being covered [his identity kept secret] - he's called Mr X - he says things and he's being trusted. He doesn't show his face because he fears for his life. How do you fear for your life when you are involved in criminal activities yourself?"

