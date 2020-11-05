Fatal shooting in Manenberg takes CT gun violence deaths to 12 this week

Police have yet to make a breakthrough in their investigation into a shooting in Gugulethu, in which eight people were killed on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg man has been shot dead.

This brings to 12 the number of people shot and killed in Cape Town in recent days.

Police are also searching for the gunman who shot and wounded a six-year-old boy in Wallacedene on Wednesday.

The Manenberg man was gunned down on Thursday morning.

A youth was also shot and killed in the area on Tuesday.

His killer has yet to be arrested and the motive for the shooting is unclear.

A person who was wounded in a shooting in Khayelitsha has died. That incident also left an 11-year-old boy wounded.

Three suspects are being sought in connection with the attack.

A man was also killed in Bonteheuwel yesterday morning.

Police have yet to make a breakthrough in their investigation into a shooting in Gugulethu, in which eight people were killed on Monday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.