EWN Weather Watch: An evening of heavy rain makes way for a sunny Friday in GP

The weather service says an earlier warning of thunderstorms that bring heavy rainfall which may lead to localised flooding still stands for parts of GP, MP, EC, FS KZN and NW

JOHANNESBURG – The yellow warning for thunderstorms still stands for parts of Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and the North West on Thursday evening.

The weather service warned of heavy rainfall which may lead to localised flooding.

Still valid for this evening. Especially Gauteng and eastern North West province. https://t.co/HjuJGyK8lA SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2020

Earlier, Weather forecaster Vanisha Phakula said: “We are expecting localised flooding over Gauteng and the rain will be on and off for most of the day. So, there is a band that is passing now which will give us a significant amount of rain and then we will see it again in the afternoon.”

GAUTENG

Sunny skies forecast for most of Gauteng on Friday. Residents of Johannesburg and Vereeniging can expect a high of 29°C, while those in Pretoria will see a minimum of 16 °C and a maximum of 31 °C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 6.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/aH0858lHP4 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

A cold, wet and grey day has been forecast for most of the Western Cape, with the Mother City seeing some showers and a maximum of 19 °C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 6.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/F3sMmuMzNk SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Durban will be partly cloudy, but the rest of KZN will enjoy sunny weather on Friday. Durban and Newcastle will have maximum temperatures in the high 20s while Richards Bay can expect a high of 31 °C.