Dunoon Post Office robbery suspects due in court

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects arrested for robbing at a Sassa pay point in Dunoon will appear in court soon.

Four men and a woman carried out the hit at the Post Office on Wednesday morning.

The police's Flying Squad and K9 Unit were alerted after the suspects fled the scene.

SAPS spokesperson, Andre Traut, said that three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated when they eventually tracked the suspects down.

"Members reacted on a radio broadcast regarding the robbery and searched the immediate vicinity for the getaway vehicle, which was subsequently spotted on the N1 freeway. The vehicle was pulled over close to the Jip de Jager off-ramp and all five suspects were apprehended."

Police have confirmed at least two other Sassa pay points, in Belhar and Bishop Lavis, were targeted this week.

