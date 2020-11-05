Bushiris given deadline to hand over title deed to Midstream home or lose bail

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri have been given until the end of business day on Thursday to hand over the title deeds to the couple's primary property as part of their bail conditions.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were granted bail of R200,000 each while their co-accused Zethu Mudolo and Landiwe Ntlokwana were released on R20,00 rand and R100,00 respectively.

They are accused of fraud and money laundering amounting to R102 million.

Mudolo will be the last to apply for bail.

Among the stringent bail conditions handed down by Magistrate Thandi Thelede, the Bushiri's must hand over the title deed to their Midstream house.

“It has to be handed over before 5 November by 4pm in the afternoon. If I don’t have it by then, then I will have to cancel your client’s bail.”

This condition comes on the back of the State claiming that the couple has been trying to sell their property and cars in an apparent bid to evade trial.

But the magistrate was not convinced, saying they had permanent residency and unless that was rescinded, the pair had no reason to leave the country.

Theledi said that the couple must also be careful what they said on the pulpit.

“In your preaching on any platform to congregants as well as followers, you are barred from making any threats towards the State witnesses, the members of the prosecuting team and the members of the investigative team.”

All six accused will have to attend the bail application on Friday of Mudolo, who is the last to bring his application.

