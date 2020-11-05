2 people die in fire at Lentegeur home

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home in Lengtegeur during the early hours of Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man and a young boy have sustained fatal burn wounds in a Mitchells Plain fire.



Three females were injured during the incident.

City Fire spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said that firefighters also responded to an incident in Macassar.

"The fire service was alerted to a dwelling alight at 2.40am. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the bedroom was completely destroyed by the fire and the body of a woman was discovered next to the bed. The fire was extinguished at 3.30am and both the scenes were handed over to the South African Police Service."

