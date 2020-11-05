20°C / 22°C
1,712 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA, 46 more people die

The Health Department said that 1,712 new infections had also been picked up, pushing the number of known cases here on home soil to over 730,000.

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Forty-six more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 19,585.

The Health Department said that 1,712 new infections had also been picked up, pushing the number of known cases here on home soil to over 730,000.

The recovery rate is stable at 90%, with 680,000 people having recuperated so far.

Timeline

