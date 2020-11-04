Zim journalist Hopewell Chin’ono arrested again for 'contempt of court'

Chino’ono was out on bail after he was arrested and charged with inciting public violence for urging support for anti-corruption demonstrations in July.

HARARE - Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been arrested again for the second time in four months.

Defence lawyers say Chin’ono has been charged with contempt of court.

This appears to be over a tweet last week in which he criticised Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

Chin'ono was released in September after five weeks in custody and told to stop using Twitter to call for protests.

But the journalist has continued to be highly critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government in his tweets.

The US Embassy in Harare said that this latest arrest raised serious concerns and the UK said it was watching events closely.

