WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni in the hot seat at Zondo Commission

Dudu Myeni also has to reply to the testimony of executives that include former procurement head Masimba Dahwa who alleged that Myeni and former SAA Technical board Yakhe Kwinana all but destroyed his life.

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni is testifying at the state capture commission.

The inquiry has already heard how she and her board overturned procurement decisions made by executives and awarded contracts without tenders.

She'll also have to reply to the testimony of executives that include former procurement head Masimba Dahwa who alleged that Myeni and former SAA Technical board Yakhe Kwinana all but destroyed his life.

WATCH: Dudu Myeni makes first appearance at Zondo Commission

