WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni in the hot seat at Zondo Commission

Dudu Myeni also has to reply to the testimony of executives that include former procurement head Masimba Dahwa who alleged that Myeni and former SAA Technical board Yakhe Kwinana all but destroyed his life.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni is testifying at the state capture commission.

The inquiry has already heard how she and her board overturned procurement decisions made by executives and awarded contracts without tenders.

