Waiting game for Trump, Biden as US voting results trickle in

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is hoping the third time will be the charm. He’s at home in Wilmington Delaware, surrounded by his family, watching the election returns as they come in.

SAN FRANCISCO - The votes are being counted and results have begun to come in.

Now, former US Vice President Joe Biden is watching and waiting, as are people across the United States and the entire world.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is hoping the third time will be the charm. He’s at home in Wilmington Delaware, surrounded by his family, watching the election returns as they come in.

This is the first time Biden was nominated but it’s his third bid for the presidency. If he wins, he’ll be the oldest president ever elected. When he first campaigned for the nomination, he was the youngest candidate.

At his boyhood home in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Biden reminded voters why he wants to be president of the United States.

"When I announced I wanted to restore the soul of the country. That would be melodramatic. What I meant was restore basic decency and honour to the White House."

Biden started the day with polls pointing to a likely win….now he’s watching and waiting to see if he’ll get that chance.

CONFIDENT TRUMP

Winning is easy but losing is never easy. Those are the words of US President Trump on election day, when asked about whether he had prepared a concession speech or an acceptance speech yet.

Trump, who is said to be superstitious, answered that he was not thinking about the speech just yet.

After holding 14 rallies in three days, President Trump spent most of the day at the White House. But he did manage to call in to his favourite talk show, to say what he thinks of his opponent.

"Joe is having a very hard time. Joe Biden is not prime time. He's not and he never was, actually."

Trump is spending election night at the White House, monitoring the election returns with his family and with Vice President Mike Pence.

Officials also are planning an election night party at the White House with Trump's family, staff members, campaign officials and other supporters.

When asked for his predictions on the outcome, Trump said that he was feeling confident that he’d win by a bigger margin of electoral votes this time than he did in 2016.

But now it’s no longer a question of polls or predictions…the votes have all been cast…and they’re being counted.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.