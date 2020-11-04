Trump alleges 'surprise ballot dumps' in states where he was leading

President Donald Trump did not offer any evidence for his allegation of "ballot dumps" and there have been no reports of any irregularities.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump alleged on Wednesday that there had been "surprise ballot dumps" in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump tweeted. "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."

Trump did not offer any evidence for his allegation of "ballot dumps" and there have been no reports of any irregularities.

The leads in numerous states have shifted back-and-forth between the candidates as votes are counted.

Trump, who overnight prematurely declared himself the winner of Tuesday's election, has spent months denouncing mail-in ballots, making unsubstantiated claims that they are liable to fraud.

"How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?" he tweeted on Wednesday.

In response, Twitter has labelled Trump's comments on ballot irregularities as 'misleading'.

The usage of mail-in ballots soared this election amid the coronavirus pandemic and the US Elections Project said a record 65.2 million Americans voted by mail.

As it stands, Biden has won 238 electoral votes and Trump a maximum of 213, based on the states they've so far won.

* Biden at 238 electoral votes, Trump at 213: US media

Barack Obama's vice president was boosted by the addition of Arizona in the early hours of Wednesday morning - as the two men try to eke their way to the magic number of 270 out of a total of 538.

That leaves the battlegrounds Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin still up in the air - as well as the easier to predict states of Alaska (Republican) and Nevada (Democratic).

Meanwhile, Biden vowed Wednesday that his campaign would not "rest until every vote is counted" in the US election after President Donald Trump sought Supreme Court intervention to halt the counting process.

"We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted," Biden said on Twitter.

While Biden has voiced confidence in his chances, President Trump has gone a step further, already claiming victory and saying he'll go to the Supreme Court to get his way.

The Republican said in a White House speech that "we want all voting to stop," apparently meaning that he wants to stop the counting of mail-in ballots which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday's election.

A lawyer for Biden's campaign warned Wednesday that Trump will suffer a harsh loss if he follows through on threats to challenge election vote counts in the US Supreme Court.

Trump "will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president ever suffered before the highest court in the land" if he asks it to invalidate ballots counted after Election Day, said former White House counsel Bob Bauer.

