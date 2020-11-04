Suspected diamond smuggler nabbed in Christiana, North West

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested during a sting operation and found to be in possession of an uncut diamond on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – A suspected diamond smuggler was set to appear in the Christiana Magistrates Court on Wednesday.



Police acted on information about unlawful trading with unpolished diamonds.

Hawks spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “The suspect was arrested after a potential buyer purchased an object amounting to R46,000 in Christiana North West. This followed information regarding the suspect selling unpolished diamonds.”

