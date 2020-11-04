SAHRC concerned over safety of human rights activists in mining communities

This follows the murder of environmentalist and human rights campaigner, Fikile Ntshangase, in Ophondweni in KwaZulu-Natal late last month.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is concerned over the safety of human rights activists, particularly in mining communities.

The commission said that Ntshangase was a vocal opponent, speaking out against one of the country’s largest coal mining operations on the border of Imfolozi Hluhluwe Game Park in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

She was involved in a legal bid to block the expansion of the mine.

The commission said that the case before the Supreme Court of Appeal involved Tendele Coal Mining.

It's alleged that the company hadn't obtained the necessary environmental authorisation.

It’s believed that before her death, Ntshangase refused to sign a relocation agreement.

