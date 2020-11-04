SA Weather Service warns of thunderstorms, possible flooding in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service said there was a 60% chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the province that are likely to continue into Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - There are warnings of thunderstorms in Gauteng on Wednesday that could possibly lead to flooding.

On Saturday, a heavy storm caused disruptions in Gauteng, damaging property and uprooting trees.

Bridges were also flooded in parts of Pretoria, with emergency services having to rescue motorists and occupants caught up in the rising water.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said: “Imagine having a lot of heavy downfalls in a short space of time that results in a large amount of water that doesn’t go into the drain but results in flooding. With regard to the storms that are coming, you can look out for wet roads and possible flooding.”

