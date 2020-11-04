SA records 74 more coronavirus deaths, death toll now at 19,539

The Health Ministry said that another 1,241 new infections had also been picked up. It pushes the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to 729,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-four more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 19,539.

So far, 659,000 people have recuperated, with the recovery rate holding steady at 90%.

