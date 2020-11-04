SA reaches fiscal cliff economists have been warning about

According to a fiscal cliff study group, this point is reached when civil servants’ salaries, social grant payments and debt-service costs soak up all government revenue.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has now reached the fiscal cliff that economists have been warning about for the past six years, Parliament has been told.

The group made a submission during public hearings on the medium term budget policy statement held by parliament’s finance committees on Wednesday.

The fiscal cliff study group (FCSG) has been warning about the precipice since 2014, and now the country is teetering on the edge.

FCSG group member, Fanie Joubert, of Unisa’s economics department said, “What we look at specifically, is three expenditure items: civil servant remuneration, social assistance payments and debt-service costs and we compare that to government revenue.

"In 2007/08, it was around 55%of tax revenue and increased to 75%in the February budget.

"And now, in the medium term (budget), those three items will amount to more than 100% of government revenue.”

The group said while there could be some recovery, steps should be taken to avoid a permanent fiscal crisis.

It said only very rapid economic growth could turn the situation around.

The group said non-essential, failed state-owned companies like SAA, SA Express, Denel and Alexkor should not get government financial help, and that pay and bonuses for executives at SOEs should be reduced.

