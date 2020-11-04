NPA will oppose Omotoso’s appeal should he challenge latest bail ruling

Timothy Omotoso's bail application was dismissed by the high court in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday afternoon. He faces several charges including sex trafficking and rape.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it would oppose televangelist Timothy Omotoso's appeal if he challenges the bail judgement delivered against him.

Omotoso's bail application was dismissed by the high court in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday afternoon.

The religious leader faces a string of charges, including sex trafficking and rape.

Omotoso's trial has been ongoing for about three years, and the state now hopes the matter can be heard next Tuesday.

The controversial televangelist has been in police custody since 2017 and faces more than 90 charges which include human trafficking, assault, and rape.

Judge Philip Zilwa said the defence failed to present any new evidence in the latest bail bid, and therefore, failed to convince the court that Omotoso deserves bail.

While the televangelist's legal team had already indicated its intention to appeal the decision, the NPA’s Anelisa Ngcakani said the state will oppose the application.

“The only reason the bail application was taken into consideration and heard was because his legal representatives claimed they had new facts to put forward in court.”

Judge Zilwa said he was not convinced that Omotoso is not a flight risk.

