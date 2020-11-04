Finance Minister Tito Mboweni defends controversial Ranjeni Munusamy hire

Mboweni said Munusamy was given the job of community outreach officer – or political secretary – in his office because she had the required skills for the post.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday defended his decision to hire former Tiso Blackstar journalist Ranjeni Munusamy.

Mboweni was responding to a question from the Economic Freedom Fighters’s (EFF) Floyd Shivambu during a sitting of the National Assembly.

The EFF had previously demanded that Mboweni reverse the appointment due to Munusamy having appeared before the state capture inquiry, in relation to dubious payments into her bank account.

"She’s highly qualified for the position; she has extensive knowledge of politics and can read the environment very well - and therefore provide sufficient support to the minister of finance."

Mboweni said Munusamy was hired without the job being advertised in terms of the Public Service Act and regulations, which allowed for this.

He says it wasn’t true she was ghost-writing a book for him and said this was an “urban legend” created by the EFF.

Mboweni said he canvassed Munusamy’s appearance before the state capture inquiry with her and was satisfied she would be cleared, but he said if she was found guilty of wrongdoing she would be frog-marched out of his office.

