Mabuza: Those behind destruction of road infrastructure must face the law

Deputy President David Mabuza has told the NCOP that disruptions to important projects were mainly as a result of a lack of opportunities for locals.

CAPE TOWN – Deputy President David Mabuza on Wednesday said those responsible for destroying road infrastructure and delaying road projects must face the full might of the law.

Mabuza had been responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces.

He was asked about revitalising rural and township economies and the disruption of road projects.

The Deputy President was asked by the Democratic Alliance whether any progress had been made on investigations by an inter-ministerial task team established by the President to investigate the disruption of road projects.

Mabuza said disruptions to important projects were mainly as a result of a lack of opportunities for locals.

“On the main, chair, these disruptions are attributed to the perceived or real lack of localisation and access to business participation opportunities by the locals.”

Mabuza said there was no excuse to disrupt projects no matter what the reason and those involved must face the full might of the law.

“As much as we are saying [that] all those who are disruptive, who are undermining the law regime of our country must face the full might of our law enforcement agencies.”

