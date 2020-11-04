Kwinana won't give Zondo Inquiry copies of her forex trading firm's email policy

The company received millions, including from SAA service provider Vuyisile Ndzeku and Ndileka Nobaxa, but Kwinana maintained that it was all for forex trading and repayment of loans that she facilitated.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission wants former SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana to email electronic copies of the email policy of her company Zano Spark that she founded to do forex trading.

But she said that she made a conscious decision not to use email, to protect the privacy of the people she helped.

The company received millions, including from SAA service provider Vuyisile Ndzeku and Ndileka Nobaxa, but Kwinana maintained that it was all for forex trading and repayment of loans that she facilitated.

She admitted that she was not licenced to do forex trading because she only helped family and people close to her and she would not provide details of the money she received or generated.

But she was given free rein to invest as she saw fit, so in some instances, she invested in property.

"I will not be in a position to email it to you anyway. The policy that you are looking for, I would have to create it because it has gone with the server but I know what it entails because I am the one who put it in. Anyway, I am not going to email it to you because that would be a breach of our policy."

