CAPE TOWN - A six-year-old boy has been wounded in a shooting in Kraaifontein.

The child was apparently caught in gang crossfire on Tuesday.

Last month, 11-year-old Duran Visagie was shot and killed during a shooting in the Scottsdene area on his way to buy a packet of chips.

Two men have been arrested in connection with his murder.

