Joburg ANC, Patriotic Alliance end coalition over governance issues

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Joburg has severed ties with coalition partner the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

It said that the two parties could not agree on how to handle matters of governance in the metro’s entities.

This, following claims that PA leader Gayton McKenzie had captured the city’s economic development portfolio.

Just last week, McKenzie fired Lloyd Phillips as the city’s MMC.

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo appointed Lawrence Khoza to act in that role.

The ANC had given that portfolio to the PA as part of a coalition agreement last year.

ANC Joburg spokesperson Sasabona Maganye said that it was important to distinguish between party and state.

“The suspension of employees without following proper procedures and the lack of regard to good governance by the Patriotic Alliance are some of the key issues that led to the collapse of the coalition.”

