It was all a dream: Mboro dreamt of Bushiri bail outcome, NPA accepts ruling

Shepard Bushiri, his wife Mary, and two of his other co-accused have been granted bail in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

PRETORIA – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said it accepted the ruling by the Pretoria Magistrates Court in the Shepherd Bushiri fraud and money laundering case.

Bushiri, his wife Mary, and two of his other co-accused have been granted bail.

They stand accused of fraud amounting to about R102 million.

The NPA welcomed the court’s ruling despite the decision to grant the Bushiris bail.

The state had argued that the pair’s visas had discrepancies and they questioned the legitimacy of their permanent residency in South Africa.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi said there was no reason to believe the accused would flee.

“The state has made submissions that accused number 4 and 5 have disposed of their properties and their vehicles; However, no evidence was placed before court to substantiate sale – a certain website was referred to.”

Meanwhilel fellow self-proclaimed prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng said he had a dream that Bushiri would be granted bail.

“Whatever I dream, it happens. I was praying that ECG would make corrections, and the things that I was complaining about would be resolved and the case of defamation that they have against me be withdrawn.”

The group of Bushiri followers dispersed from outside the magistrate court on Francis Baard Street after waiting outside the court during Wednesday’s proceedings.

