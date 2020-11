They were all accused of being part a cross provincial syndicate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks on Wednesday arrested 15 people in Guauteng, Free State, Limpopo, and the Eastern Cape for serious fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Additionally, six people were handcuffed in Bloemfontein including a police officer and an admin official at traffic testing centre.

They were all accused of being part a cross provincial syndicate.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.