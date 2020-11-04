Hard lessons learned by Tshwane residents, council in power battle - Williams

Newly appointed mayor Randall Williams said that the residents may also vote differently in the future having realised the shortcomings of coalition governments.

JOHANNESBURG – As councillors in the City of Tshwane resume their duties, new executive mayor Randall Williams said he was confident the political parties in the council will unite for the good of the metro’s residents.

The Gauteng provincial government dissolved the council in March after party representatives belonging to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) in the council disrupted meetings and staged walkouts for months – resulting in it failing to carry out its mandate.

However, Williams – a Democratic Alliance representative - said councillors were prepared to leave their differences in the past.

He said the politicians and residents in Tshwane have learnt important lessons from the period under which the City was placed under administration.

Despite inheriting a divided council, with the DA governing through a coalition with other parties, he is confident that the country’s capital would not experience the level of dysfunction which led to numerous legal battles between political parties and the provincial government.

Williams added that the residents may also vote differently in future, having realised the shortcomings of coalition governments.

“So, when you have unelected people running the City, they are not accountable to the residents and they could serve the needs of the residents. I think people now saw how important the role of a ward councillor really is.”

Political parties in the council failed to win majority votes during the 2016 local government, forcing them to form coalitions to govern.

