Guy Fawkes tradition ‘outdated’ & must stop – CT officials warn against violence

The municipality said the annual 'tradition' has, in recent years, been associated with acts of violence and intimidation by mobs of youths in a number of hotspots around the metro.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is steeling for another Guy Fawkes Day.

It said last year, the Public Emergency Communication Centre fielded nearly 350 calls on the day and most related to the illegal discharge of fireworks.

Enforcement services also fielded complaints of cars being stoned, and individuals being assaulted.

The City's JP Smith has reminded the public that no fireworks will be allowed, unless a permit has been obtained to host a fireworks display.

“I have been very clear in the past that this is an outdated tradition and it needs to stop. Apart from the indiscriminate discharging of fireworks that disturbs the peace and terrorises animals; the senseless violence directed at pedestrians and motorists simply can’t be condoned.”

The 5th of November has become notorious for assaults, malicious damage to property and scores of fireworks-related complaints.



