Gugulethu mass shooting death toll rises to 8, police still hunting shooters

An eighth person has now died following the gun attack last weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still searching for those responsible for a mass shooting in Gugulethu.

The deceased had been rushed to hospital, along with another person, after being wounded in the shooting in which others died at the scene.

The police’s Novela Potelwa said: “The police in Cape Town have been alerted to the death in hospital of one of the two survivors. A team of organised crime detectives, supported by crime intelligence officials are pursuing specific leads as part of the murder and attempted murder investigations.”

The motive is still under investigation.

