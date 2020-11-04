Ex-SAA board chair Myeni expected to take stand at Zondo Inquiry today

The inquiry has already heard how she and her board overturned procurement decisions made by executives and awarded contracts without tenders.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni is expected to testify at the state capture commission on Wednesday morning.

The inquiry has already heard how she and her board overturned procurement decisions made by executives and awarded contracts without tenders.

She'll also have to reply to the testimony of executives that include former procurement head Masimba Dahwa who alleged that Myeni and former SAA Technical board Yakhe Kwinana all but destroyed his life.

Myeni has been declared a delinquent director for life by the High Court in Pretoria.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified that he made sure she received R300,000 from Bosasa every month for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

She personally advocated for the airline to shut its Johannesburg-Mumbai route, which travel industry officials said were the most profitable, with flights between 82%-88% full.

Instead, she decided to share it with Gupta associated Jet Airways and Etihad, which owned 24% of Jet Airways.

This week, the commission heard again that she and Kwinana traumatised Dahwa: “Ms Myeni said she wanted to advertise Dr Dahwa’s job. He was told to go back to his office to draft the set-asides for Swissport and Engen, he drafted the letters but refused to sign them. He described the day as having psychological games; he was told by Myeni that the Economic Freedom Fighters would be there on Monday and they wanted to get rid of people like Dr Dahwa who were anti transformation and that they wanted to get rid of Zimbabweans.”

Miyeni takes the stand at 10 am.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.