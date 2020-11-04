20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: Thunderstorm warning for parts of GP & KZN

The service warned such weather brings with it the possibility of hail, localised flooding and strong, damaging winds.

Rain boots and umbrella. Picture: Pixabay.com
Rain boots and umbrella. Picture: Pixabay.com
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Thursday in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and Mpumalanga.

The service warned such weather brings with it the possibility of hail, localised flooding and strong, damaging winds.

GAUTENG

Gautengers can expect wet conditions, with Johannesburg seeing a high of 19°C, while Pretoria can expect a high of 21°C.

WESTERN CAPE

It will be a partly cloudy day in the Mother City, with a max of 22°C. Though there are some showers expected in Worcester, locals can expect a crispy high of 28°C, while George and Beaufort West could see some thunder showers.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Durbanites will see a high of 27°C while Richard’s Bay sees a hot max of 33°C.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

