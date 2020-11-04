EWN Weather Watch: Thunderstorm warning for parts of GP & KZN

The service warned such weather brings with it the possibility of hail, localised flooding and strong, damaging winds.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Thursday in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and Mpumalanga.

GAUTENG

Gautengers can expect wet conditions, with Johannesburg seeing a high of 19°C, while Pretoria can expect a high of 21°C.

WESTERN CAPE

It will be a partly cloudy day in the Mother City, with a max of 22°C. Though there are some showers expected in Worcester, locals can expect a crispy high of 28°C, while George and Beaufort West could see some thunder showers.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Durbanites will see a high of 27°C while Richard’s Bay sees a hot max of 33°C.

