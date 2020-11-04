Disaster management gears up amid warnings of sustained thunderstorms across GP

The weather service has issued a yellow thunderstorm alert with the risk of localised flooding, hail and damaging winds.

JOHANNESBURG - Disaster management teams were on Wednesday placed on standby in various parts of Gauteng amid warnings of sustained downpours for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

The weather service issued a yellow thunderstorm alert with the risk of localised flooding, hail and damaging winds.

Authorities assured residents that teams were being dispatched across the province's districts and would be monitoring areas that were susceptible to flooding.

Several bridges and low lying areas were flooded over the weekend due to heavy rainfall.

In one incident, a Pretoria-based nightclub's ceiling collapsed on patrons.

Forcaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the inclement weather was likely to continue for the rest of the week.

“A yellow warning of a level two has been issued for serious thunderstorms, hail, localised flooding and strong winds, which will occur over Gauteng, the western parts of Mpumalanga, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the eastern and south eastern Free State; and the north eastern areas of the Eastern Cape.”

