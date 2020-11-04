Difficult day for Zondo as Myeni refuses to respond to key questions

Dudu Myeni appeared before the State Capture Commission on Wednesday, but refused to answer any questions.

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Airways (SAA) board Chair Dudu Myeni stuck to her guns and refused to answer any questions at the State Capture Commission on Wednesday, in case she incriminated herself.

Initially she said she wouldn't answer questions related to SAA.

But she wouldn't confirm her qualifications, letters she wrote or minutes with her signature.

“May I not respond in case I incriminate myself.”

Did Dudu Myeni sign an undertaking to serve the interests of SAA when she was appointed board chair?

Does she know that the Public Finance Management Act prohibits irregular and fruitless expenditure or that a board member has fiduciary duties?

“May I not respond in case I incriminate myself," she asked.

At the same time, she admitted she doesn't hold the BA degree that the Department of Public Enterprises listed as one of her qualifications.

“I am focused on poverty and all other challenges of a woman leader.”

Does she know what fraud is and that is a crime?

“It is known that I know the definition of fraud. With all respect, I will not answer. May I not respond in case I incriminate myself?”

Myeni will be back before the commission on Thursday.

