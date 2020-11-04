Court to rule on Timothy Omotoso's latest bail bid

The Durban-based clergyman and two women from his congregation face a string of charges, including human trafficking and rape.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment is expected in the bail application of a pastor accused of sex trafficking.

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been behind bars since his arrest in April 2017 at the Port Elizabeth International Airport.

Omotoso has tried to get bail before but all his applications have been denied by the courts.

Despite this, his lawyers have brought another application, arguing that his latest attempt to be released from custody was based on new facts.

Advocate Terry Price has told the court that his client would not interfere with the case or intimidate witnesses if he was released.

He's also tried to convince the court that the controversial pastor would not flee.

Omotoso's co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are out on bail.

They are accused of recruiting girls and women for his sexual exploitation.

