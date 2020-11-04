Court dismisses latest Omotoso bail application

The Port Elizabeth High Court found that the defence had not put forward any exceptional circumstances to warrant granting Timothy Omotoso bail.

CAPE TOWN - The bail application of Pastor Timothy Omotoso, who is accused of a series of crimes, has been dismissed.

His legal team intends appealing Wednesday's ruling.

He and two women are facing numerous charges, among them rape and human trafficking.

