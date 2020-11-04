Cape murders: Parly’s police committee calls for arrests in Gugs mass shooting

Eight people died following the massacre on Monday, and it's not an isolated incident in dangerous Cape Town suburbs.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament's Police Committee on Wednesday called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to bring to book those responsible for the Gugulethu mass shooting.

On Wednesday, committee members also stressed the importance of collaboration between authorities and communities.

The mass shooting in Gugulethu followed a shooting in Joe Slovo last month, in which five people were killed.

Six others were murdered in an attack in Khayelitsha and in July, seven were shot dead in Phillipi.

Parliament's police committee chair Tina Joemat-Pettersson urged police and the Anti-Gang Unit to do more to combat such crimes.

Joemat-Petterson said SAPS must formulate better strategies to block the proliferation of illegal firearms.

Gun violence has been rife in Cape Town communities and police in Kraaifontein are investigating the shooting of a six-year-old boy in Wallacedene on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man from Manenberg was shot and killed at his home during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

