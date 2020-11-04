20°C / 22°C
Bushiris granted R200,000 bail each in fraud, money laundering matter

They were arrested last month for fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million, along with their three co-accused.

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, his wife, Mary, and one of his co-accused appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 4 November 2020. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, his wife, Mary, and one of his co-accused appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 4 November 2020. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Mary have been granted bail of R200,000 each by the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

They were arrested last month for fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million, along with their three co-accused.

Co-accused Landiwe Ntlokoane has also been granted bail of R100,000 while accused number two in the matter has also been granted bail of R20,000.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

