Bushiris granted R200,000 bail each in fraud, money laundering matter

They were arrested last month for fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million, along with their three co-accused.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Mary have been granted bail of R200,000 each by the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

They were arrested last month for fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million, along with their three co-accused.

Co-accused Landiwe Ntlokoane has also been granted bail of R100,000 while accused number two in the matter has also been granted bail of R20,000.

#Bushiri their co-accused Landiwe Ntlokoane has also been granted bail of R100 000. Accused number 2 in the matter has also been granted bail of R20 000. KM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.