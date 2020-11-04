Armed robbers hit Bothasig jewellery store

Investigations revealed that the duo held up two female staff members during their attack on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Two male suspects fled the scene following an armed robbery at a Bothasig jewellery store.

A scuffle broke out when the robbers tried to restrain and tie the workers up.

The two staff members sustained minor injuries.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that the victims were taken to a medical facility.

"The two suspects fled the scene with a cellular phone belonging to one of the employees in an awaiting vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bothasig police detectives."

