5 arrested in botched Post Office robbery in CTN

CAPE TOWN - Five suspects were on Wednesday arrested following a botched robbery at the Du Noon Post Office in Milnerton.

Authorities closed in on four men and one woman moments after being alerted of the crime.

The police's K9 unit responded swiftly and spotted the getaway vehicle on the N1 highway.

Police spokesperson Andre Trout said, “The vehicle was pulled over close to the Jip de Jager offramp and all five suspects were apprehended. Three unlicenced firearms, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated. The suspects are set to make an appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Friday where they will face the charges against them.”

Wednesday’s attempted robbery comes amid reports that a Post Office in Elsies River was also targeted by criminals.

Two other Sassa points were robbed in Cape Town on Tuesday.

