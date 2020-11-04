2 CT post offices robbed by armed gunmen in separate incidents

No arrests have yet been made in the cases, which are believed to be linked to social grant payouts.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing two cases of business robbery after two post offices were robbed during separate incidents on Tuesday.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said that three armed men stormed a post office in Bishop Lavis at 10am.

"According to reports, three unknown males, all armed, entered the post office and gun-pointed the staff and forced them to lay down and demanded the safe keys. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. No injuries were sustained during this incident."

Meanwhile, a similar robbery took place in Belhar.

Here postal workers were threatened. Four suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"The three suspects and a driver fled the scene in a silver Toyota RunX in an unknown direction. No shots were fired and no one was injured during this incident. Anyone with any information on this incident is kindly requested to contact 021 953 8101."

