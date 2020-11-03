With bail decision set for Wednesday, Bushiris to spend another night in jail

The pair and three others are facing fraud and money laundering charges amounting to more than R102 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife, Mary, will have to spend another night behind bars before the verdict on their bail application is delivered.

The five have been behind bars for almost two weeks now while their lengthy bail application continues, with startling revelations on the validity of their passports and apparent diplomacy being made in court.

The couple's lawyers have argued that the Bushiris had attended their first fraud and corruption trial which is currently ongoing and they're questioning why the pair would flee now.

