White House erects barricades around perimeter ahead of election day

WASHINGTON - The White House is battening down the hatches for election day by erecting a 'non-scalable' fence around the perimeter.

Heavy-duty barricades went up Monday afternoon, blocking off the ellipse, a large green area south of the White House, and Lafayette Square to the north.

The heavy-duty material used, similar to that used during Black Lives Matter protests in June, is designed to deter climbers with welded wire mesh that's very difficult to cut and is woven so tightly that it's nearly impossible to get a foothold.

The potential for election-related unrest, particularly if a result isn't announced later on Tuesday has also prompted metro police in Washington to put 250 national guardsmen on standby.

The extensive security measures come as President Donald Trump prepares to hold a massive indoor election night party at the white house.

Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden spent Monday night trying to drive home their messages to the US electorate with just hours to go until polling opens.

As the campaign came to a close, Biden turned to a supporting cast to make a case for his Presidency. At his final rally in Pittsburgh, he wasn’t the star of the show. That role fell on Lady Gaga.

“A man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters or mothers by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe, he is a good person.”

And making the political case for Biden, his former boss former President Barack Obama in Florida: “After four years of failure and division, we have the power to change America. Now, I am asking you to deliver for all of us and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president of the United States of America.”

Trump didn’t bring star power to his rallies during this campaign, his is a one-man show and he is fighting for his political life: “If Biden and Harris and the left gain power, they will collapse our economy and send our nation into a steep depression. They want to raise taxes at a level that no one has ever heard of before.”

Now voters must decide, is it Trump or Biden? Continued unpredictability or a return to some sense of normalcy?

