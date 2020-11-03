WCED to consult DBE over allowing matrics with high temperatures to write exams

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown have thrown the academic calendar into chaos with new regulations around how to conduct exams having to be drawn up.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) appears to have been taken by surprise by a decision from the national department to allow matrics who have high temperatures to still write their exams in isolation.

Education officials are putting the finishing touches to the matric finals, which will see over one million grade 12s sit for their national senior certificate the first exam will be written on Thursday.

“We have to find additional examination centres of course, and we have ensured that we are in line with the one metre protocol, which was always the case in examination venues. So, that didn’t make a difference.”

The department's Bronagh Hammond said that the Western Cape Education Department had not agreed to or received amended exam protocols.

“We are speaking to DBE about this because it isn’t the protocols we have got. For example, if your temperature is screened and it is above 38°C, then you cannot write the examination.”

