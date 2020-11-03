WCED says it wasn’t consulted over amended matric exam protocols

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown have thrown the academic calendar into chaos, with new regulations around how to conduct exams having to be drawn up.

CAPE TOWN - As matrics prepare to sit down for the final year exams, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on Tuesday appeared to have been taken by surprise by a decision from the national Department of Basic Education (DBE) to allow students who have high temperatures to still write their exams in isolation.

Education officials were putting the finishing touches on the matric finals, which will see over one million grade 12s sit for their National Senior Certificate (NSC). The first exam will be written on Thursday.

“The DBE announced that candidates who do show a temperature over 38 degrees can write in an isolation room,” said the spokesperson of the WCED, Bronagh Hammond.

Hammond said the WCED had not agreed to or received amended exam protocols related to the coronavirus.

“This was not agreed to by the Western Cape, so we are speaking to the DBE about this because it is not the protocol document that we have got in terms of the screening process.”

